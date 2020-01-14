Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 13.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 55,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,173. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

