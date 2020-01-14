Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,465 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 11.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.56% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

