Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 213,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.