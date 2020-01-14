Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 953,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,931,000 after purchasing an additional 184,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 394,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,889. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

