Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after buying an additional 19,787,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after buying an additional 314,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,937,000 after buying an additional 152,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 824.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 135,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $60.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

