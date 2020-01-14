Elysian (ELY) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $79,251.00 and approximately $1.60 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Liquid, Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.