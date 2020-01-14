Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Cap of $136,546.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $136,546.00 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

