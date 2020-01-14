Emercoin Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $9,392.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,041,682 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, xBTCe, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

