Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,123 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,156% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 704,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. Enbridge has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,387,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,391 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,584,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,165,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.