Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 429.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.17. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

