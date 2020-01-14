Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 865,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

