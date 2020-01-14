Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 32,861 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 4.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $29,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

