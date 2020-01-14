Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:D traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. 844,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

