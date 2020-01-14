EnergiToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (ETK)

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. EnergiToken has a total market capitalization of $178,128.00 and $197.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnergiToken has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EnergiToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinrail, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnergiToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.73 or 0.05812976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00118483 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

EnergiToken Token Profile

EnergiToken (ETK) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official website is energitoken.com. EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine. The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken. EnergiToken’s official message board is medium.com/@energimine.

Buying and Selling EnergiToken

EnergiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnergiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnergiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnergiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnergiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.