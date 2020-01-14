Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.7 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 5,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $548.40 million, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $28,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

