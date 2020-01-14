Engagement Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $103.00 (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Engagement Token has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Engagement Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. Engagement Token has a market cap of $36,103.00 and $103.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken.

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

