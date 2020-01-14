Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.19 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinrail, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,787,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, Kucoin, Bittrex, COSS, Coinrail, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, AirSwap and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

