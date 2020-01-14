EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 1,036,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,338. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $134,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

