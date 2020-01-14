Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 14,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

