Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Entera Bio an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 3.23% of Entera Bio worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

