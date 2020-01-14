Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETM. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 681,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

