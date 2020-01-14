Envion (EVN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Envion token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Envion has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

