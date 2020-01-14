EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.41. EQT posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

In related news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,266. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.