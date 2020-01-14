Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.6% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,235,000 after acquiring an additional 680,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 330.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.2% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 705,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.18. 652,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,967. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

