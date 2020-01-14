Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (1COV, ABBN, BEI, BOO, DEC, DLG, FME, FP, FRE, HEN3)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 14th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 20 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.70 ($91.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €59.40 ($69.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €300.00 ($348.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €49.50 ($57.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $67.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

