Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (BKG, BOO, BWY, CAY, CSP, FLO, GAW, GTLY, LRE, PSN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 14th:

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get Berkeley Group Holdings PLC alerts:

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its target price reduced by FinnCap from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99). They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its price target increased by FinnCap from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 252 ($3.31). They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 187 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.