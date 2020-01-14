Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ACMR, AGIO, CDLX, CLR, DRI, EDIT, FTI, GME, JSGRY, LNN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 14th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces premium quality of crude. Notably, in this region, the company is expected to have allocated roughly 50% of its capital budget for drilling and completion activities in 2019. This would lead to higher output and cashflow. Moreover, the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders since it initiates its quarterly dividend payment. However, lower commodity prices are affecting the company's bottom line. Moreover, total operating expenses are rising. Notably, for 2019, the company expects production expense per barrel of oil equivalent in the range of $3.50-$4.00, the top end of which is higher than $3.59 recorded in 2018. This could hurt its profit levels.”

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Editas' lead candidate EDIT-101, which uses CRISPR gene editing to treat LCA10, a genetic illness that causes blindness, is being developed in partnership with Allergan. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapies are presently approved. A phase I/II dose escalation study on EDIT-101 initiated patient enrolment in July 2019. Editas has some high-profile collaborations with big pharma companies for its CRISPR technology, which provide research support and funds to pursue its pipeline development. It is also developing EDIT-301 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Editas is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues, which remains a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to an underperform rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindsay’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings improved year over year despite a decline in revenues. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. Impact of weak North American agricultural market and trade dispute on farmer sentiment will continue to impact its irrigation revenues. However, the Phase one of the trade deal is likely to boost agricultural exports, which in turn will benefit farmers. The company will also gain from focus on launching technologically advanced products. The infrastructure business continues to perform well on strong demand for Road Zipper projects. Its Foundation for Growth initiative will drive earnings performance in the long run. However, it expects additional costs due to this initiative over the next few quarters. Moreover, high steel prices will impact near-term margins.”

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a $1.80 price target on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

