Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 14th (ANFGY, ASML, CEQP, CLW, CMI, CNP, CP, CWH, ENQUF, ESYJY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $112.00 target price on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

