Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Surevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.