Eroscoin (ERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $979.00

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. One Eroscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eroscoin has a total market capitalization of $129,093.00 and approximately $979.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Eroscoin Coin Trading

Eroscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

