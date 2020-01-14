ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 194,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.