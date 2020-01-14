Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Espers has a market capitalization of $529,594.00 and $39.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Espers has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

