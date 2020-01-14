Essentia Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and CoinBene. Essentia has a market cap of $347,141.00 and approximately $28,285.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05958818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

