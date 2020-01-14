Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.35 and a 200 day moving average of $312.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $247.45 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

