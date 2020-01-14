Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 766,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

