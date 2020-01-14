Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $187,035.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Escodex, Coinlim and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim, IDEX, Escodex, Mercatox and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

