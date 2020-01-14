Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Up 10% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $117,534.00 and approximately $32,096.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00325510 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012224 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,116,372 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

