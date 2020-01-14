Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,505.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $30,491.00 and approximately $10,505.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.05802586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00118475 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,789,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

