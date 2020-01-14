Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $7.56 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.56 or 0.00086330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinone, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $879.34 million and $2.40 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.01898751 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Ovis, CoinBene, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, Exmo, CoinTiger, Binance, Korbit, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC Markets, Gatehub, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Coinnest, RightBTC, Huobi, HBUS, Coinut, BtcTrade.im, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, C-CEX, ZB.COM, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, CPDAX, Koineks, EXX, YoBit, Bitfinex, C2CX, Kraken, Indodax, Gate.io, QBTC, CoinEx, Kucoin, BigONE, ABCC, LBank, Coinbase Pro, Coinone, Upbit, Coinhub, Exrates, Bithumb, BitForex, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, ChaoEX, OKCoin International, Instant Bitex, FCoin, Bitsane, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

