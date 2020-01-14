Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $46,453.00 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.05857011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035083 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.