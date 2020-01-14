Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $304,262.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $304,262.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

