Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.54 at Fundamental Research

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$0.92 to C$0.54 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 227.27% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Eve & Co Inc. (TSXV: EVE / OTCQX: EEVVF) – Revenue Increase 102% QoQ / Facility Expansion Approved by Health Canada – FINAL REPORT” and dated January 8, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Key Highlights

 Eve & Co Inc. (“Eve & Co”, “company”) reported Q3-2019 financials, with revenue growing 102% quarter-over-quarter (“QoQ”). The company shipped 242 kg of dried cannabis flower and trim at an average revenue per kg of $3,797 (a QoQ increase of 53%). Given the current state of the Canadian cannabis market, and a delay in the commencement of its German supply contracts, we are revising our 2019, and 2020, revenue forecasts to $4.31 million (previously $7.25 million) and $47.88 million (previously $73.38 million), respectively.



 The company’s normalized gross margin for Q3-2019 was 20.84% compared to 38.61% in the preceding quarter. The deterioration in gross margin, indicated by management, was due to lower high margin bulk sales. We are revising our gross margin forecasts for 2019, and 2020, to 35.65% (previously 44.42%) and 42.59% (previously 58.73%), respectively.



 SG&A expenses for Q3-2019 were $0.83 million, a QoQ decrease of 23%. The decline was primarily due to lower professional fees and consulting and contract work. Our 2019, and 2020, SG&A expense forecasts seem to be too high and we are revising these to $3.37 million (previously $6.54 million) and $9.58 million (previously $14.68 million), respectively.



 The company reported a net loss of -$1.96 million (EPS: -$0.01) for Q3-2019, compared to net income of $0.36 million (EPS: $0.00) for Q2-2019. The deterioration in bottom line QoQ was primarily due to changes in the fair value of company biological assets. Our revised earnings forecast for 2019, and 2020, are -$4.36 million (EPS: -$0.02) and $6.88 million (EPS: $0.02), respectively. This compares to our previous earnings forecast for 2019, and 2020, of -$6.58 million (EPS: -$0.02) and $19.75 million (EPS: $0.07), respectively.



 The company’s 0.78 million sq. ft. facility expansion was approved by Health Canada in December 2019. In addition, the company now has a distribution footprint to the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

EVE stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 821,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. Eve & Co Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.63.

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eve & Co Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Eve & Co Inc

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

