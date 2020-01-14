Evedo Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Evedo token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $61,997.00 and approximately $149,423.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.05983360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00126936 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

