EvenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $257,502.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $257,502.00 and approximately $502,242.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00325180 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011503 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002374 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012193 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

