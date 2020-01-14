EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $42,879.00 and $3,047.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.