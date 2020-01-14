Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,793 shares of company stock worth $5,782,421 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 52.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,806,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,008,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,126.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,220,000 after purchasing an additional 649,349 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

