EverGreenCoin (EGC) Market Cap Reaches $267,014.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $267,014.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00947480 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00199638 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,151,497 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

