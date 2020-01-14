Everus 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,972.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Everus has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $51.55 and $20.33. Everus has a market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $3,972.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06100089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,451 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

