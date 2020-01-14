Evil Coin (EVIL) Achieves Market Cap of $53,809.00

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,809.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

