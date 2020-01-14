Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531,276 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Evolent Health worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,612 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 1,149,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Evolent Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 548,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $885.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

